Free tablets , missed opportunities ? Rethinking Ghana’s one student-one tablet initiative

Ghana’s digital education investment needs digital discipline to succeed.

Ghana’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme has significantly expanded access to secondary education. As the programme evolves, the government has complemented it with a major digital education intervention, which is the One Student–One Tablet initiative, announced in January, 2023 and formally launched on 25th March, 2024 under the Ghana Smart Schools Project. The initiative was designed to provide SHS and TVET students with tablets containing educational resources to support research, teaching and learning.

The vision is undoubtedly commendable. But as a teacher and school counsellor, I believe we must now ask a more fundamental question:

Are students using these tablets for the purpose for which they were provided?

From my everyday interaction with students, it appears that although some use the devices productively, many spend considerable time on gaming, entertainment, social interaction, watching videos and other activities unrelated to their studies.

This presents a paradox: we have successfully placed technology in the hands of students, but have we done enough to prepare them to use it responsibly?

The problem is not the tablet. The tablet initiative is a brilliant intervention. Properly used, a single device can serve as an electronic library, research centre, classroom and repository of textbooks, past questions and other learning materials.

The challenge is, therefore, not access to technology but digital behaviour.

A student may pick up the tablet intending to research an academic topic and, within minutes, become distracted by entertainment, games or social media. Consequently, providing a device does not automatically produce better learning. Digital access must be accompanied by digital discipline.

Students need digital literacy and self-regulation

Adolescents require guidance in managing technology responsibly. Students must learn how to distinguish educational use from social use, manage screen time, evaluate online information, protect their privacy and maintain appropriate digital behaviour.

This means that the One Student–One Tablet initiative should be viewed not merely as a technology programme but also as an educational, behavioural and counselling intervention.

Schools should deliberately incorporate digital citizenship, responsible social media use, internet safety, time management, cyberbullying, digital ethics, information literacy and responsible use of artificial intelligence into their guidance and counselling programmes.

Confiscation and punishment alone will not solve the problem. Students must be taught self-regulation.

Teachers and parents have a responsibility!

Teachers should not see the tablet merely as a device to monitor. It should be integrated into teaching through research assignments, electronic textbooks, past questions, educational videos, digital presentations and collaborative learning.

Parents and guardians must equally reinforce responsible use at home by establishing reasonable expectations around study, entertainment and sleep.

The responsibility therefore rests on government, schools, teachers, counsellors, parents, and students.

The next question must be about impact.

The government has made a substantial investment in digitalising education. The official objective of the Ghana Smart Schools Project is to use technology to enhance teaching and learning and equip students for a rapidly changing world.

The next stage must, therefore, go beyond distribution.

We must ask:

Are students reading more?

Are they researching more?

Are students using the devices effectively?

Are students becoming more digitally competent?

And, ultimately, are learning outcomes improving?

These questions should be answered through periodic national evaluations involving classroom observations, learner surveys and analyses of academic performance.

The tablet is an opportunity, not a toy

We must not demonise technology. Ghanaian students will graduate into a world in which digital competence, information literacy and technological adaptability are essential.

Our responsibility is, therefore, not to keep students away from technology but to teach them how to control technology rather than allowing technology to control them.

The Free SHS programme has opened the doors of secondary education to more Ghanaian children. The One Student–One Tablet initiative has the potential to open another door to digital learning.

But that opportunity will only be realised when students understand that the tablet in their hands is not merely a possession or entertainment device; it is an investment in their education and future.

The government has provided the device.

The school must provide guidance.

The teacher must provide the direction.

The counsellor must provide the behavioural support.

The parent must provide the reinforcement.

The student must provide the discipline.

Only then can Ghana move from Free SHS and free tablets to meaningful learning outcomes. Technology transforms education only when it transforms learning habits. The success of the One Student-One Tablet initiative will ultimately depend not on how many devices are distributed but on how wisely they are used.

Thank you.





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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.