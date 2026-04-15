Ghana prepares to host eLearning Africa 2026, targets digital education growth

Ghana is taking deliberate steps to reshape its education system to meet the demands of a digital future, with Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu revealing that a national digital education policy is currently in development.

The Minister made this known at the official launch of preparations for the eLearning Africa 2026 Conference, which is set to be hosted in Accra in June 2026. The conference is widely regarded as one of the continent’s premier platforms for advancing digital learning and innovation in education.

“At the core of our reforms is the recognition that education must reflect how students learn today, not yesterday,” Mr. Iddrisu stated, pointing to ongoing efforts to assess students’ digital needs from early childhood through to senior high school.

The announcement signals Ghana’s intention to position itself at the forefront of Africa’s digital education transformation. Hosting the conference is expected to draw policymakers, education leaders, and technology innovators from across the continent and beyond, creating a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Officials say the move goes beyond symbolism. By convening key stakeholders in Accra, Ghana aims to accelerate reforms, attract investment, and align its education system with global digital trends.

The focus on digital education also comes at a time when many African countries are intensifying efforts to integrate technology into classrooms and equip young people with relevant digital skills for the future workforce.

With preparations now underway, expectations are high that the 2026 conference will not only spotlight Ghana’s progress but also shape broader conversations about the future of learning across Africa.

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