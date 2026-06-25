I dated my best friend after releasing ‘Bestie’ – Abochi reveals

Ghanaian singer and music producer Bismark Enyan, popularly known as Abochi, has revealed that he eventually dated his female best friend after releasing his hit song Bestie.

The singer made the disclosure during an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, explaining that the relationship developed after the song had been released.

Released in 2019, Bestie gained significant attention in Ghana and beyond. The song is based on Abochi’s real-life experience and tells the story of a young man who gradually falls in love with his female best friend but is afraid to express his feelings because he does not want to destroy their friendship. The song captures the confusion and uncertainty that arise when friendship begins to develop into love.

According to Abochi, the lady contacted him after listening to the song.

“She called me and was like ‘is that how you really feel about me?’ She was like ‘oh I feel the same way.’”

He added that “after that we dated, we entered into a relationship but after six months it didn’t work. We realised we were better as friends.”

Abochi further disclosed that the relationship eventually became toxic, leading him to release Prison Break, a song that speaks about the relief and peace that come from leaving a bad relationship.

The singer noted that his personal experiences have largely influenced his songwriting, allowing him to create songs that resonate with many listeners.

Over the years, Abochi has worked with a number of Ghanaian musicians, including Kofi Kinaata, Enyo and Okyeame Kwame. His collaborations have contributed to his growing presence in the Ghanaian music industry.

Some of Abochi’s notable songs include Bestie, Prison Break, No Feelings, M’anigye, By My Side, Take Care of You and Hold Me Down, all of which reflect different experiences and themes in his musical journey.

He has an album titled OKAYSIONS which has songs that mirror every occasion in life: naming ceremonies, birthdays, weddings, funerals, Moher's Day, Father's Day, among others.

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