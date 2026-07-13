Accra Ridge Church marks 90th anniversary with 2nd anniversary lecture

Following a thought-provoking maiden edition, Accra Ridge Church will host the 2nd Anniversary Lecture as part of activities marking its 90th Anniversary celebration.

The lecture, on the theme “Repositioning the Church for National Transformation: Faith, Education & Holistic Renewal in Ghana”, seeks to continue critical conversations on the role of the Church beyond the sanctuary in shaping the moral, educational, and social fabric of the nation.

The Guest Speaker for the evening is the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The event will bring together clergy, policymakers, educators, students, civil society leaders, and members of the public for a dialogue on how faith, quality education, and holistic renewal can drive sustainable national development.

It will take place on 15th July 2026 at 5pm at the Ridge Church, Ridge, Accra.

Speaking ahead of the event, Reverend Father Reginald Lawson, Auxiliary Minister and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for Ridge @ 90, of Accra Ridge Church noted that the first lecture left congregants and guests “informed, challenged, and inspired,” adding that the second lecture is designed to move from reflection to action.

“Ghana stands at a defining moment. This lecture is our contribution to asking and answering the question: How can the Church reposition itself to serve the nation beyond the four walls of the church?” Rev. Fr Lawson stated.

He extended an invitation to all members of Accra Ridge Church, friends, and the public.

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