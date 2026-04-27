Adamus rejects lease revocation, cites breach of due process

Adamus Resources Limited has pushed back strongly against the government’s decision to revoke its mining leases, arguing that the action was taken without due process and is based on claims that do not reflect its operations.

In a statement, the company said it had taken note of the revocation affecting its concessions at Akango, Salman and Nkroful, and was responding “in the interest of accuracy and public clarity.”

Adamus maintained that it remains a fully licensed operator within Ghana’s regulatory framework, with valid approvals from the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency in line with the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

“The company strongly rejects the allegations that have been cited as the basis for the revocation and states that they do not reflect the true facts surrounding its operations,” the statement said.

The company further raised concerns over what it described as a lack of procedural fairness, insisting it was neither formally notified of the allegations nor given the opportunity to respond before the decision was taken.

“The company was not formally notified of the specific allegations and was not afforded the opportunity to address same as required by the mining laws of Ghana,” it stated, adding that the process undermines “established principles of fairness and administrative justice.”

Adamus also denied any involvement in illegal mining or unlawful subcontracting, stressing its commitment to responsible operations and environmental protection.

“The company categorically denies any involvement in illegal mining activities or unlawful subcontracting,” it said, noting that it remains committed to “strict adherence to Ghana’s laws and regulations,” while engaging authorities to resolve the matter and protect its legal rights.

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