Two dead, 4 arrested as police bust robbery gang in Upper East

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has dismantled a suspected armed robbery gang operating in the Upper East Region, leaving two suspects dead and four others in custody following an intelligence-led operation.
The operation, carried out on April 29, 2026, led to the arrest of Awudu Kasim, Malik Baako, Mohammed Amidu, and Wadud Abdul at their hideout in Zuarungu.
According to police, a search at the location uncovered a G3 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, concealed in a motorbike compartment.
The motorbike is believed to have been stolen by one of the deceased suspects, Samsudeen Mohammed, together with an accomplice known only as “DJ,” who is currently on the run.
Officers also retrieved seven additional motorbikes suspected to have been stolen during the gang’s operations across the region.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were involved in a series of violent robberies. During interrogation, they reportedly admitted to attacking a bus along the Zuarungu–Kongo road on February 4, 2026, during which the driver, Ussif Abdul Razak, sustained gunshot injuries and lost three fingers.
The group is also linked to a separate robbery involving a cargo truck driver on the same route.
Police further disclosed that the suspects confessed to a robbery at a mining site in Gbane on March 28, 2026, where a miner was attacked and robbed of cash and gold.
Two suspects, Samsudeen Mohammed and Seidu Safianu, sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and were later pronounced dead.
Their bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.
The four arrested suspects are currently assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices, including the fugitive identified as DJ.
The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to clamp down on criminal networks and bring all perpetrators to justice.
Latest Stories
-
OMCs begin fuel price cuts as Star Oil and Goil sell petrol at GH¢13.25
5 minutes
-
Two dead, 4 arrested as police bust robbery gang in Upper East
10 minutes
-
We’re finalising new Labour Law to protect every worker in the gig economy and beyond – Mahama
32 minutes
-
Mali at the Crossroads: Sovereignty without Stability?
40 minutes
-
Watch how the Bank of Ghana recorded a GH¢15.6 billion loss in 2025, its 2nd largest loss since 2008
47 minutes
-
Mahama announces Independent Emoluments Commission to overhaul public sector pay and pension review
53 minutes
-
Economic stability only foundational, the real task is to build a better life for our people – Prez Mahama
58 minutes
-
May Day: We’re almost at crisis level on jobs – Organised Labour tells gov’t
1 hour
-
FH Depot’s Freda Donkor honoured as top FMCG distribution CEO at Ghana Titans Awards
1 hour
-
Decent jobs for youth remain priority under Reset Ghana Agenda – Mahama
1 hour
-
Prof Humphrey Danso urges focus on applied research to tackle national challenges
1 hour
-
We’re turning stability into opportunity – Mahama on Ghana’s economic reset
1 hour
-
Dr Patrick Essien promotes TVET as key to jobs and industrial growth at Mampong career programme
1 hour
-
Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam fully operational, engineers have restored all six turbines – Mahama
2 hours
-
HSWU Women’s Committee urges government to regularise casual health workers
2 hours