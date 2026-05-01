Two dead, 4 arrested as police bust robbery gang in Upper East

The Ghana Police Service has dismantled a suspected armed robbery gang operating in the Upper East Region, leaving two suspects dead and four others in custody following an intelligence-led operation.

The operation, carried out on April 29, 2026, led to the arrest of Awudu Kasim, Malik Baako, Mohammed Amidu, and Wadud Abdul at their hideout in Zuarungu.

According to police, a search at the location uncovered a G3 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, concealed in a motorbike compartment.

The motorbike is believed to have been stolen by one of the deceased suspects, Samsudeen Mohammed, together with an accomplice known only as “DJ,” who is currently on the run.

Officers also retrieved seven additional motorbikes suspected to have been stolen during the gang’s operations across the region.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were involved in a series of violent robberies. During interrogation, they reportedly admitted to attacking a bus along the Zuarungu–Kongo road on February 4, 2026, during which the driver, Ussif Abdul Razak, sustained gunshot injuries and lost three fingers.

The group is also linked to a separate robbery involving a cargo truck driver on the same route.

Police further disclosed that the suspects confessed to a robbery at a mining site in Gbane on March 28, 2026, where a miner was attacked and robbed of cash and gold.

Two suspects, Samsudeen Mohammed and Seidu Safianu, sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and were later pronounced dead.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The four arrested suspects are currently assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices, including the fugitive identified as DJ.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to clamp down on criminal networks and bring all perpetrators to justice.

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