Latrine Doctors win UNICEF StartUp Lab hackathon with climate-resilient sanitation solution

The hackathon brought together developers, designers, and researchers from across Ghana to develop practical, scalable and climate-resilient sanitation solutions to address growing risks facing children in underserved communities in Northern Ghana.

Across the region, frequent flooding and prolonged dry spells continue to strain fragile sanitation systems, raising the risk of waterborne diseases and affecting children’s health, safety, and education.

By focusing on the safe containment and treatment of human waste, Latrine Doctors secured first place and a $2,600 prize to support further development of their solution.

“This hackathon highlights the power of local innovation in addressing one of the most urgent challenges facing children in Northern Ghana,” said Peter Gyamfi Kwarteng, Chief Field Office, UNICEF Tamale.

“By supporting climate-resilient sanitation solutions, we are helping protect children’s health and dignity while strengthening communities to cope with the growing impacts of climate change. The solutions presented, especially from this year’s winning team, show real potential to be scaled and make a meaningful difference,”he added.

Following a nationwide selection process, 22 innovators across 10 teams from six regions participated in the hackathon, developing solutions ranging from data-driven sanitation tools to improved faecal sludge management systems and smart monitoring frameworks.

The UNICEF StartUp Lab is an accelerator programme that supports young Ghanaian innovators and entrepreneurs to develop and scale technology-driven solutions addressing challenges affecting children and young people. Established in 2019 with support from the Government of the Republic of Korea through KOICA and implemented by MEST Africa, the programme provides mentorship, technical support, and access to networks to help innovators bring their ideas to life and scale their impact.

Hackathon winners and awards:

1st Place ($2,600): Latrine Doctors (also Best Pitch Delivery)

2nd Place ($1,600): EcoHusk Innovations

3rd Place ($1,100): Chain Closers (also Best Progress/Iteration and Best Community Integration)

People’s Choice Award: The Umoja Foundation Team

Most Accessible Solution: Washking ClimateSafe

Best Smart Monitoring & Data Solution: DivaHack

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.