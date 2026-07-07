More than 300 children killed or injured in Sudan war in six months, UNICEF says 

The war in Sudan has claimed or wounded at least 330 children in the first six months of this year. UNICEF reported this sobering figure on Monday.

Hostilities between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) show no signs of abating. The conflict began in April 2023. Drone strikes have emerged as the primary driver of this devastation, accounting for 60 per cent of child casualties. The violence remains most intense in the Kordofan, Darfur, and Blue Nile regions.

Escalating violence in North Kordofan

Strategic struggles for the city of el-Obeid in North Kordofan have drawn significant international concern. The United Nations, the United States, and the United Kingdom have issued urgent warnings regarding the potential for further atrocities. Both belligerents continue to vie for control of the area. The humanitarian situation is increasingly dire. Drone strikes and heavy shelling have frequently targeted essential civilian infrastructure. These attacks have damaged schools, markets, and critical fuel and water stations. Over 500,000 residents now face significant risks. Many civilians have endured conditions that mimic a siege for more than a year.

International response and human rights oversight

Diplomatic efforts to address the crisis continue in Geneva. The U.N.-backed Human Rights Council recently passed a measure introduced by five European nations. This resolution condemns the surge in violence perpetrated by the RSF and its allies in the vicinity of el-Obeid. The measure passed without a vote. It calls for increased international support for nations currently sheltering Sudanese refugees. Furthermore, the council formally condemned “all forms of external interference” in the ongoing conflict.

A humanitarian catastrophe of historic proportions

The broader impact of the conflict in Sudan is catastrophic. At least 59,000 people have lost their lives since April 2023. The war has forced roughly 13 million people to flee their homes. Large swathes of the country are teetering on the brink of famine. More than 30 million people require humanitarian aid to survive. Sheldon Yett, the UNICEF representative for Sudan, highlighted the tragedy facing the youngest generation. He stated, “Children are being caught in a relentless cycle of violence, displacement and deprivation.”

The regional impact on African stability

The crisis in Sudan carries profound implications for the African continent. As millions of refugees spill into neighbouring Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and beyond, host nations face severe strain on already fragile resources. Regional stability is increasingly compromised by the conflict’s spillover, including food insecurity and the disruption of vital cross-border trade. Pan-African leaders continue to face mounting pressure to unify diplomatic strategies and enforce a lasting ceasefire. The African Union remains tasked with the urgent mandate of protecting civilian lives and preventing the further fragmentation of a key member state.

Urgent calls for protection

The United Nations has issued a stern appeal to all parties involved in the fighting. The organisation demanded that combatants “protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow and facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access, and take all possible measures to protect children from harm.” The international community remains focused on preventing further degradation of civilian safety. However, ongoing insecurity and the deliberate targeting of infrastructure continue to complicate the delivery of life-saving supplies, leaving millions in a state of extreme vulnerability.

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