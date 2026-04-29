Tom Saintfeit steps down as Mali head coach after two years in charge

Tom Saintfiet has left his role as head coach of the Mali national team (the Eagles) after a two-year tenure.

The 53-year-old announced his departure on Wednesday night in a post on Instagram.

“I would like to thank my players, staff, the FEMAFOOT, the government, the media and naturally the fans for the fantastic two years we had together in Mali,” Saintfiet said.

While in charge, Saintfeit recorded only two defeats in 17 competitive matches.

In all, he won 9 matches, 8 draws and 3 defeats across competitive and friendly matches.

The Belgian coach also led Mali to a quarter-final finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Saintfiet previously managed the Gambia national team from 2018 to 2024.

Last year, Saintfeit expressed interest in the Ghana job following his side's 1-0 loss to Black Stars in a World Cup Qualifier.

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