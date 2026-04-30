CAF endorses Gianni Infantino for third presidential term at FIFA

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has endorsed Gianni Infantino for a third term as FIFA President.

The endorsement was confirmed by CAF’s 54 member associations at a meeting on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Vancouver, Canada.

Even though Infantino is yet to formally announce his intentions to run for a fourth term, the endorsements by CAF and South America's CONMEBOL strongly suggest he will run for office again.

Despite serving as FIFA president since 2016, Infantino would be able to run for office for a third term as a result of a 2022 rule change.

At the time, a FIFA governance, audit, and compliance committee ruled that Infantino's initial partial term did not count as part of the 12-year (three-term) limit enforced by FIFA statutes, despite being in the role for 39 months from 2016 to 2019.

FIFA’s 77th FIFA Congress, where the presidential election will take place, has been scheduled for 2027 in Rabat, Morocco.

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