CAF endorses Gianni Infantino for third presidential term at FIFA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has endorsed Gianni Infantino for a third term as FIFA President.
The endorsement was confirmed by CAF’s 54 member associations at a meeting on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Vancouver, Canada.
Even though Infantino is yet to formally announce his intentions to run for a fourth term, the endorsements by CAF and South America's CONMEBOL strongly suggest he will run for office again.
Despite serving as FIFA president since 2016, Infantino would be able to run for office for a third term as a result of a 2022 rule change.
At the time, a FIFA governance, audit, and compliance committee ruled that Infantino's initial partial term did not count as part of the 12-year (three-term) limit enforced by FIFA statutes, despite being in the role for 39 months from 2016 to 2019.
FIFA’s 77th FIFA Congress, where the presidential election will take place, has been scheduled for 2027 in Rabat, Morocco.
Latest Stories
-
NCCE intensifies public education on constitutional rights in digital space
4 minutes
-
Rising NCD burden threatens Africa’s health gains as WHO urges urgent, coordinated action
7 minutes
-
ECG restores power to Afram Plains after river cable fault
16 minutes
-
Ho Teaching Hospital marks 7th Anniversary
21 minutes
-
Government underperforming in youth job creation after 16 months – Joe Jackson
24 minutes
-
Volta Region: Abor Police crack down on robbery syndicate, arrest five
24 minutes
-
Mummy’s Day Out: Joy FM to celebrate mothers with Crown Forest experience on May 9
25 minutes
-
UBIDS celebrates Prof. Bernard Akanbang’s Inaugural Lecture on development effectiveness
29 minutes
-
Akatsi South records gains in health, education, revenue mobilisation – MCE
35 minutes
-
NDPC Chair calls for harmony in national development planning
35 minutes
-
Be agents of change, not just title holders – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga urges youth
37 minutes
-
Agyemang-Prempeh supports Tepa Hospital with equipment, pledges to tackle challenges
39 minutes
-
Recent stability in exchange rate creating a healthy business environment – GUTA
39 minutes
-
Ghana has moved from managing crisis to managing recovery—Prof. Gyeke-Dako
43 minutes
-
Health tutors demand better conditions of service, legal backing at national AGM
46 minutes