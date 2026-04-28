Football

Coach Carlos Queiroz begins European player engagements

Source: GFA  
  28 April 2026 12:59pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz has since last Sunday began an European tour for monitoring and engagements with Black stars players after starting World Cup preparations in Accra.

The Portuguese trainer, who was unveiled in Accra last week started work with the monitoring of players of the Black Galaxies before leaving to Europe.

Coach Carlos has already met and spoken with Captain Jordan and Thomas Partey.

He will be speaking and meeting with other team leaders and will be watching as many games of our Ghanaian players as possible.

The Stars head coach will watch and meet a lot more of the players to share his philosophy and discuss his plans for the World Cup after taking charge of the team this month.

Coach Carlos Queiroz is being supported by members of his back room staff on his monitoring and engagements with the players, both old and the potential ones.

Carlos Queiroz will lead Ghana to her 5th World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States in June this year.

The Black Stars have been paired with Panama, England, and Croatia in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Latest Stories




About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group