Coach Carlos Queiroz begins European player engagements

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz has since last Sunday began an European tour for monitoring and engagements with Black stars players after starting World Cup preparations in Accra.
The Portuguese trainer, who was unveiled in Accra last week started work with the monitoring of players of the Black Galaxies before leaving to Europe.
Coach Carlos has already met and spoken with Captain Jordan and Thomas Partey.
He will be speaking and meeting with other team leaders and will be watching as many games of our Ghanaian players as possible.
The Stars head coach will watch and meet a lot more of the players to share his philosophy and discuss his plans for the World Cup after taking charge of the team this month.
Coach Carlos Queiroz is being supported by members of his back room staff on his monitoring and engagements with the players, both old and the potential ones.
Carlos Queiroz will lead Ghana to her 5th World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States in June this year.
The Black Stars have been paired with Panama, England, and Croatia in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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