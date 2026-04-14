Jay Fama wins 3rd episode of Joy Prime’s Beatz and Barz

A spirited rap battle between Teshie’s Jay Fama and New Tafo’s Shiribwoy lit up the latest episode of Beatz and Barz, aired on Joy Prime TV on Saturday, April 11.

The neighbourhood-themed face-off delivered high energy from start to finish, as hosts Sister Sandy Bi Yɛ Guy, MC Kofi Dalinton, and DJ Dials steered the show with engaging commentary and seamless coordination.

Backed by an animated crowd and real-time judge reactions, the atmosphere remained electric throughout the broadcast.

The highlight of the night was the one-on-one clash between the two rappers, who traded bars over live beats in a contest defined by lyrical sharpness, flow, and stage presence. Jay Fama’s freestyle segment emerged as a standout moment, even drawing visible acknowledgement from his opponent mid-performance.

With Jay Fama emerging as the winner of the episode, Shiribwoy showed support and solidarity by acknowledging Jay Fama’s victory and wishing for better luck for himself in subsequent battles.

Following the broadcast, social media platforms buzzed with reactions as fans shared clips and weighed in on the outcome. Posts under the hashtag #BeatzandBarz quickly gained traction, with viewers dissecting the battle and spotlighting memorable exchanges, particularly the freestyle round.

Beatz and Barz continue to cement its place as a growing platform for emerging Ghanaian rap talent. Its focus on grassroots rivalries and raw performance has struck a chord with audiences, reinforcing its appeal among music enthusiasts across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.