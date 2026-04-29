Raspanisha emerges winner of Joy Prime’s Beatz and Barz episode 5

Raspanisha was declared the winner of the Beatz and Barz competition episode that aired last Saturday on Joy Prime, defeating Rap Core Dc and walking away with a GH¢1,000 cash prize.

The episode featured a Raga battle between Raspanisha and Rap Core Dc, with both artistes performing back-to-back over the show’s beat in front of a live audience.

Raspanisha’s performance drew sustained applause and repeated call‑outs from the crowd, while Rap Core Dc also received strong reactions, including chants and cheers during key lines.

Sister Sandy Bi Yɛ Guy hosted the episode with MC Dalinton, introducing the rappers, guiding the flow of the competition, and keeping the energy in the studio high throughout the episode.

After the performances, Raspanisha was named the winner of the episode and presented with the GH¢1,000 cheque.

On social media, the episode generated noticeable reaction, with fans sharing clips and commentary on platforms such as X and TikTok.

Some posts framed Raspanisha’s win as decisive, while others argued that Rap Core Dc had put in a strong showing, sparking debate in the comments under the official and fan-shared clips.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.