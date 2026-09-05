Big Chef Season 5: Two contestants face exit in Jollof Challenge

Audio By Carbonatix
Twelve young chefs on Big Chef Season Five will face their toughest test yet as they take on Ghana’s beloved Jollof Challenge this Sunday.
After three weeks of putting their culinary skills to the test, the contestants will return to the Big Chef kitchen, where getting the right flavour, colour, texture and presentation could make all the difference.
Jollof rice may be a familiar favourite in many Ghanaian homes, but turning it into a plate worthy of impressing the Big Chef judges will require more than familiarity.
The young chefs will have to work against the clock, manage their ingredients and bring their individual creativity to their plates as the competition continues to get tougher.
For the first time this season, the competition is expected to bid farewell to contestants, with two young chefs set to leave the Big Chef kitchen at the end of the challenge.
That means every decision will count as all 12 contestants attempt to deliver their best version of Jollof and secure their place in the competition.
Last week’s Ampesi Challenge delivered its own share of memorable moments, particularly when Michael named his creation ‘Double Trouble’ and confidently rated it a solid nine out of ten after the contestants were asked to taste and score their own meals.
His confidence, however, was not enough to keep him away from the bottom two, marking his second appearance there.
Yayra joined him at the bottom for the third time, while Akosua’s ‘Fante Deliciousness’ impressed the judges and earned her her first Star Chef of the Day title.
This week, the stakes are even higher as the remaining contestants fight to stay in the competition.
Who will get the Jollof just right? Who will impress the judges and become the next Star Chef of the Day? And who will struggle when the pressure is at its highest?
The answers will be served when Big Chef Season Five airs this Sunday at 4:00 pm on Joy Prime.
Viewers can also catch the contestants on JP Diaries every Tuesday at 5:00 pm on Joy Prime.
Big Chef Season Five is sponsored by Frytol, Fortune Spread, Gino, Didi Shito, Sankofa Natural Spices, Ginny Mayonnaise Premium, LEF Signature, Wisdom Salt, Roch Electronics, Compu Ghana and Reedy Vitamin C.
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