Adutwum’s spokesperson challenges Haruna’s claim he inherited current CSSPS

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Spokesperson for former Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum has challenged Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s claim that he inherited the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), arguing that the current application being used for the process was introduced under the Mahama administration in 2025.
Yaw Opoku Mensah was reacting to a publication attributed to Mr Iddrisu in which the Education Minister was quoted as saying, “The CSSPS system is not perfect, but I inherited it, and we’ve improved it.”
He said the claim did not reflect the history of the system, insisting that the application currently being used to run the placement process, COLDSIS, was a third-party application introduced in 2025.
According to him, COLDSIS is different from the system that had been developed and used over the previous seven years.
“Hon. Minister, you cannot inherit what you introduced,” Mr Opoku Mensah said.
He argued that since COLDSIS was introduced under the current administration as an intervention to improve the placement process, the government must also accept responsibility for both its successes and shortcomings.
“You cannot introduce a new application, oversee its implementation, encounter serious challenges in its operation, and then turn around and tell Ghanaians that those particular challenges were inherited from the previous administration,” he stated.
Mr Mensah said the government must be transparent about the origins and performance of the placement application instead of attributing its current challenges to the previous administration.
He maintained that Ghanaians deserved accountability on the management of the placement process.
“Ghanaians deserve transparency and accountability, not an attempt to rewrite the history of a system simply to escape responsibility for its present challenges,” he said.
He urged the Education Minister and the government to accept responsibility for the outcomes of COLDSIS.
“Take the credit when it works. Take responsibility when it fails,” Mr Opoku Mensah added.
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