National | Technology

NCA awards 700MHz spectrum to MTN Ghana for US$109.9m

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  12 September 2026 1:53pm
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The National Communications Authority (NCA) has advanced the process of assigning spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3 GHz bands for mobile broadband services, including 5G.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 11, the NCA said it had opened and ranked the Best Price Offers submitted by qualified applicants at the NCA Tower.

Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) emerged as the sole qualified and successful applicant for the 700 MHz band, securing two lots — the maximum number that can be awarded to a single applicant under the Request for Applications (RFA).

The two lots attracted a combined licence fee of US$109.9 million, bringing the allocation process for the 700 MHz band to a close.

For the 2.3 GHz band, five lots were available, with four applications submitted by Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Telecel Ghana) and GoIP Telecommunications Ltd.

The band is therefore under-subscribed, and the next stage of the allocation process will proceed in accordance with the RFA.

Meanwhile, demand has exceeded available spectrum in the 3 GHz band.

The NCA said three lots were available, while four applications were submitted by Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) and Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Telecel Ghana).

The Authority said the next stage of the process for the 3 GHz band would also proceed in accordance with the RFA.

The NCA will announce the final outcome for the 2.3 GHz and 3 GHz bands after the remaining stages of the licensing process have been completed.

Successful applicants for those bands will also be notified separately.

Read the full statement below

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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