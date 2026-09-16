MTN@30: Three customers drive away brand-new Land Cruiser Prado in Kumasi

MTN Ghana has rewarded three of its loyal customers with brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, at a ceremony held at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

The winners, Faustina Asante, a beverage trader; Wasila Mahama, a farmer; and Halidu Tanko, an engineer emerged from the MTN@30 Mega Promo, a usage-based campaign launched in June 2026 and ending in August.

MTN Ghana, which has operated in the country for three decades, has built a large customer base through its telecommunications and digital financial services, including mobile money, data and voice services.

Senior Consumer Marketing Manager of MTN Ghana, Sandra Owusu Antwi, said the anniversary promotion was introduced to appreciate customers for their continued support while rewarding their everyday use of MTN services.

“This year, MTN we are celebrating 30 years anniversary, 30 years of being in Ghana, connecting our customers. As part of it, we introduced the MTN at 30 mega promo, the mega promo was introduced three months ago and it’s a usage based promo. Meaning when you do what you normally do, all goes into your usage and with as little as 30 pesewas gets you into the promo. The promo is throughout the whole country,” she noted.

She said MTN is giving out nine cars in total, alongside other prizes, to customers participating in the promotion.

“We will be giving out as many as 30,000 customers to receive various cash rewards on this promo. The promo has come to an end and this is the second presentation that we’ve done. The third one will happen few weeks to come. First one happened in Accra-Madina market, second one which is Kumasi-Kejetia,” she noted.

Mrs Antwi added that customers should expect more opportunities and rewards from MTN as the company continues to celebrate its 30 years of operations in Ghana.

For winner Faustina Asante, her frequent use of MTN Mobile Money and voice services in her beverage business contributed to her participation in the promotion.

“I thank God and secondly thank MTN. I was scrolling through TikTok and chanced on MTN video where they said they’re giving out cars to customers. I called my son to check for me which he even said it isn’t true unless I stake and I told I want to because the car is very nice and for that matter, I did and I was able to become one of the winners,” she asserted.

Another winner, Wasila Mahama, said she increased her purchases of airtime and data after seeing an advertisement about the promotion.

“It was an advert I watched and decided to buy more data bundle and airtime. I was even doing data bundle do my friends. I didn’t believe I’d become a winner but I thank God I have been able to be a part of the winners. I encourage everyone to participate in any MTN promo that will be introduced,” she said.

For Halidu Tanko, an engineer and an MTN customer since 1996, his regular transactions, including Mobile Money and airtime purchases, earned him an opportunity to win.

“It is the normal transaction I was doing. MoMo, buying airtime for the last 3 months. I’ve used MTN for a very long time since 1996 and I’ve come out successful. I thank MTN,” he said.

The Kumasi presentation is the second major vehicle presentation under the MTN@30 Mega Promo, with the remaining three Land Cruiser Prado expected to be presented in the next phase of the promotion.

Senior Specialist, Mass Segment at MTN Ghana, Maxwell Arthur, said the promotion was designed to give customers a share in the company’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

“Ghanaians have supported us very well and because of that we decided that Ghanaians also benefit from this anniversary celebration for the support they’ve given us. We are giving out nine Land Cruiser Prados which we’ve given out three already and we’re giving out three today too and we’ll give out the other three in the next month.

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