Passenger train derails in France leaving at least 44 injured

At least 44 people have been injured, including one seriously, after a passenger train derailed in northern France, local officials have said.

An 18-year-old woman was airlifted in critical condition by helicopter to hospital.

The officials said 186 passengers were on board the train that was operating between Rouen and Caen in Normandy.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said 140 firefighters and other emergency teams were deployed to the scene of the crash on Friday evening near Cléon, just south of Rouen.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but reports in the French media suggest it could have been an act of sabotage. The authorities have not commented on the issue.

Local authorities activated a mass-casualty response plan after the crash shortly before 20:00 (18:00 GMT).

"Suddenly there were a few jolts, and then after about three seconds it got stronger and stronger," Louis, a passenger on the train, told ICI Normandie radio.

"I couldn't stay in my seat any more. The windows partially shattered, the stones from the track came into the carriage. It was really shocking. I'm still shaking," he added.

Photographs later emerged showing passengers leaving the train, three of whose carriages had overturned, according to French media.

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