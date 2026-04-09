DVLA to commission 5 new service centres in Greater Accra

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to commission five new service centres across the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to improve access to its services.

The commissioning exercise will take place over two days in April, with three centres scheduled to open on April 13 and two others on April 15.

According to the schedule, the Anyaa Ultra Centre will be the first to be commissioned on April 13 at 10:00 am. This will be followed by the Buduburam PVTS at 12:00 pm, and later the Kasoa Ultra Centre at 2:00 pm.

On April 15, the DVLA will continue the exercise with the commissioning of the Ashaiman Ultra Centre at 10:00 am. The final event will take place at the Teshie-Nungua Ultra Centre at 1:00 pm.

The new centres are expected to bring DVLA services closer to residents in these areas and improve overall service delivery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.