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DVLA to begin arrest of users of fake and expired DV plates on May 4

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  17 April 2026 3:30pm
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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced that it will begin the arrest and prosecution of individuals using fake, forged, or expired DV plates and DP stickers from Monday, May 4.

The Authority said the move forms part of efforts to enforce compliance and protect the integrity of the vehicle registration system.

In a statement issued on April 17, the DVLA explained that the decision follows an earlier public notice released on March 19, 2026.

That notice outlined plans to clamp down on the use of expired 2025 DV plates, forged 2026 DV plates, and expired DP stickers, with enforcement starting from March 24, 2026.

Since then, the DVLA’s Compliance Team, working together with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, has carried out targeted operations across several locations.

These initial exercises focused mainly on removing non-compliant plates and stickers from vehicles.

However, the Authority says some drivers have continued to ignore the directive. It noted that “despite these interventions, the Authority has observed continued non-compliance by some vehicle users.”

The DVLA has therefore warned that stricter action will now be taken. It stressed that under Regulation 23(11) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180), “it is unlawful to possess or use forged or fake trade licences, including DV and DP plates and stickers.”

According to the statement, enforcement will now be stepped up. “From May 4, any individual found in violation will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the Authority said.

The DVLA explained that the directive is aimed at strengthening regulatory compliance, protecting accurate vehicle data, and ensuring public safety on the roads.

It has urged all vehicle users to comply fully with the regulations and support ongoing efforts to maintain “a transparent, accountable, and efficient vehicle administration system.”

The Authority says it remains committed to enforcing the law and ensuring order within the country’s vehicle registration system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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