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DVLA opens dedicated Complaint and Feedback Centre in Accra

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  20 April 2026 6:39pm
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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened a new Complaint and Feedback Centre at its Head Office in Cantonments, Accra, as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

In a statement issued on April 20, 2026, the DVLA said the initiative formed part of its commitment to providing better services to the public.

According to the DVLA, the new centre will serve as a structured platform for receiving and addressing concerns from customers.

“The establishment of this Centre is an initiative aimed at providing a structured and responsive platform for receiving, managing, and addressing public concerns, complaints, and feedback,” the statement said.

The DVLA explained that feedback gathered through the centre will help guide decision-making and improve operations.

“Insights gathered through this channel will play a critical role in informing policy decisions, strengthening operational efficiency, and enhancing overall customer experience,” it added.

The DVLA noted that the new centre is not the only way for the public to share feedback. It said the initiative complements existing systems already in place across the country.

“This initiative complements the Authority’s existing feedback mechanisms, including the QR-enabled feedback stands available at all DVLA offices nationwide,” the statement said.

The public has been encouraged to make use of all available channels to help improve services.

“The public is encouraged to actively engage with the Authority through these multiple channels to support ongoing service improvement efforts,” it noted.

The Authority also assured users that their information will be protected when they submit complaints or feedback.

“DVLA assures all stakeholders that robust confidentiality protocols are in place to safeguard the identity and information of complainants,” the statement said.

In addition to the physical centre, the DVLA said the service can also be accessed through phone and WhatsApp lines.

“The Complaint and Feedback Centre can also be accessed via 0203226006 or 0597744555 on both WhatsApp and direct call,” it stated.

The Authority added that a dedicated team has been assigned to handle all submissions promptly.

“A dedicated team of customer service professionals is available to promptly receive and respond to all submissions,” the statement said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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