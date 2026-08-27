Catholic Bishops warn galamsey becoming source of employment for Ghanaian youth

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has raised concerns that illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is increasingly being relied on as a source of employment for young people, despite its devastating impact on the environment and communities.

The Conference also expressed concern over the alleged involvement of some politicians, Members of Parliament, Municipal and District Chief Executives and traditional leaders in illegal mining. It said such involvement undermines efforts to address a practice that continues to threaten the country’s natural resources.

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi, made the remarks during an engagement with Parliament’s Committee on Chieftaincy, Culture and Religious Affairs.

He called for firm and responsible action to end illegal mining, arguing that the environmental and social damage far outweighs any economic benefits.

“Illegal mining is still ongoing, unfortunately, sadly, dangerously. Youth unemployment, environmental degradation, we call for responsible and decisive action. We are destroying God’s creation,” he said.

Most Rev. Gyamfi further disclosed that the Conference had received a letter from an MP who was reportedly in a dispute with an MCE over illegal mining, which he said highlighted the difficulties in tackling the menace.

He said the situation appeared to have reached a point where illegal mining was being treated as a formal means of providing jobs, while warning that the country was ultimately losing more than it gained.

“There are clear evidences that some chiefs, some politicians, some MPs, some MCEs engage in this. Now it appears that it is even formalised as a way of giving employment to people. But if we do the cost-benefit analysis, we see we are on the losing side greatly,” he said.

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