Education | National

Teachers who pass promotional exam to get January 2026 start date after gov’t resolves promotion dispute – Dr Apaak assures

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  31 August 2026 7:42pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The government has resolved a dispute over the implementation of teachers’ promotional examinations, agreeing that all teachers who passed the exams will have January 2026 as the effective date for their new positions and salaries.

Deputy Education Minister Dr Clement Abas Apaak says the decision was reached at an emergency meeting involving the Education Ministry, the Controller and Accountant General, the Ghana Education Service and teacher unions.

He said the teachers had raised concerns about being required to submit additional documentation, including their last pay slips, despite already being employees within the education service.

Government has therefore agreed that the affected teachers will no longer be required to provide the earlier documentation.

Mr Apaak said the meeting also resolved concerns over the different dates on which teachers sat for the promotional examinations.

“Some teachers wrote the promotional exam before others, and it was not the fault of the second group that they had to write at a later date,” he explained.

He said the government will use September to complete the necessary administrative processes to place successful candidates on their appropriate salary scales.

"We are happy to note that the teachers were very considerate and have agreed with the minister and, for that matter, the government, to give us [government] September to ensure that those who have passed the exams – they have to be scaled to their new positions in the structure – are scaled appropriately and that they will no longer be required to provide that earlier documentation and that all teachers who have written and passed the promotional exam would have a start date of January 2026," Mr Apaak announced.

He expressed appreciation to the teacher unions for their cooperation, saying the agreement was important for maintaining industrial peace.

“We are happy with the outcome, and we are grateful to the teachers for meeting us halfway,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group