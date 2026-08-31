Teachers who pass promotional exam to get January 2026 start date after gov’t resolves promotion dispute – Dr Apaak assures

The government has resolved a dispute over the implementation of teachers’ promotional examinations, agreeing that all teachers who passed the exams will have January 2026 as the effective date for their new positions and salaries.

Deputy Education Minister Dr Clement Abas Apaak says the decision was reached at an emergency meeting involving the Education Ministry, the Controller and Accountant General, the Ghana Education Service and teacher unions.

He said the teachers had raised concerns about being required to submit additional documentation, including their last pay slips, despite already being employees within the education service.

Government has therefore agreed that the affected teachers will no longer be required to provide the earlier documentation.

Mr Apaak said the meeting also resolved concerns over the different dates on which teachers sat for the promotional examinations.

“Some teachers wrote the promotional exam before others, and it was not the fault of the second group that they had to write at a later date,” he explained.

He said the government will use September to complete the necessary administrative processes to place successful candidates on their appropriate salary scales.

"We are happy to note that the teachers were very considerate and have agreed with the minister and, for that matter, the government, to give us [government] September to ensure that those who have passed the exams – they have to be scaled to their new positions in the structure – are scaled appropriately and that they will no longer be required to provide that earlier documentation and that all teachers who have written and passed the promotional exam would have a start date of January 2026," Mr Apaak announced.

He expressed appreciation to the teacher unions for their cooperation, saying the agreement was important for maintaining industrial peace.

“We are happy with the outcome, and we are grateful to the teachers for meeting us halfway,” he said.

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