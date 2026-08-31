Promotion pay row: Gov’t gives teachers September to complete salary adjustments

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has given itself until September to complete the scaling of teachers who passed promotional examinations onto their new salary grades.
Deputy Education Minister Clement Abas Apaak says the decision follows an emergency meeting between government, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, the Ghana Education Service and teacher unions over concerns surrounding the implementation of the promotions.
According to him, one of the major concerns was the requirement for teachers to submit additional documentation, including their last pay slips, before being placed on their new salary scales.
"We are happy to note that the teachers were very considerate and have agreed with the minister and for that matter government, to give us [government] September to ensure that those who have passed the exams, they have to be scaled to their new positions in the structure, are scaled appropriately," he said in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, August 31.
Mr Apaak said government has consequently agreed to waive the requirement for the earlier documentation as it works to complete the process.
He added that the meeting also resolved the uncertainty over the effective date of the new salaries, with government agreeing that all teachers who passed the promotional examinations will have January 2026 as their effective start date.
“All teachers who have written and passed the promotional exam would have a start date of January 2026,” he stated.
The Deputy Minister said government is committed to using September to ensure that eligible teachers are appropriately scaled onto their new positions.
“We are committed, as the minister has indicated, to do whatever it takes to ensure that we continue to enjoy peace and harmony in the educational sector,” he added.
Meanwhile, the teacher unions have agreed to call off their threatened strike action, following assurances and concrete measures agreed upon to resolve the matter.
Latest Stories
-
Promotion pay row: Gov’t gives teachers September to complete salary adjustments
11 minutes
-
Financial irregularities plummet by 62.9% as state tightens fiscal controls
11 minutes
-
DVLA to expand mobile services to underserved communities in Ghana’s Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region
27 minutes
-
GUTA urges GPHA to act swiftly to end Tema Port congestion to avert rising business costs
27 minutes
-
Port congestion could undermine 24-hour economy policy – GUTA
28 minutes
-
NSA opens three-day window to resolve national service biodata mismatches
37 minutes
-
Abu Jinapor highlights increased gold exports after Domestic Gold Purchase Programme
42 minutes
-
NPP UK branch calls for independent audit into gold purchasing operations and parliamentary probe
1 hour
-
Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings pledges decisive action on climate change, galamsey and environmental degradation
1 hour
-
Bawumia was brainchild behind Domestic Gold Purchase Programme – Samuel Jinapor
1 hour
-
Fuel prices set to go up from September 1, Petrol to sell at GHC 16.69 and Diesel, GHC 17.90 – COMAC
1 hour
-
Our World Our People withdrawn due to curriculum duplication, not politics – Adutwum’s spokesperson
1 hour
-
GANRAP is essentially a rebranding of Domestic Gold Purchase Programme – Abu Jinapor
2 hours
-
I am tired of being in opposition, my goal is to win in 2028 – Boakye Agyarko
2 hours
-
Ghana’s road maintenance funding gap deepens as only 37% of needs met – World Bank
2 hours