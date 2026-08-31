Promotion pay row: Gov’t gives teachers September to complete salary adjustments

Dr Clement Apaak

The government has given itself until September to complete the scaling of teachers who passed promotional examinations onto their new salary grades.

Deputy Education Minister Clement Abas Apaak says the decision follows an emergency meeting between government, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, the Ghana Education Service and teacher unions over concerns surrounding the implementation of the promotions.

According to him, one of the major concerns was the requirement for teachers to submit additional documentation, including their last pay slips, before being placed on their new salary scales.

"We are happy to note that the teachers were very considerate and have agreed with the minister and for that matter government, to give us [government] September to ensure that those who have passed the exams, they have to be scaled to their new positions in the structure, are scaled appropriately," he said in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, August 31.

Mr Apaak said government has consequently agreed to waive the requirement for the earlier documentation as it works to complete the process.

He added that the meeting also resolved the uncertainty over the effective date of the new salaries, with government agreeing that all teachers who passed the promotional examinations will have January 2026 as their effective start date.

“All teachers who have written and passed the promotional exam would have a start date of January 2026,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister said government is committed to using September to ensure that eligible teachers are appropriately scaled onto their new positions.

“We are committed, as the minister has indicated, to do whatever it takes to ensure that we continue to enjoy peace and harmony in the educational sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, the teacher unions have agreed to call off their threatened strike action, following assurances and concrete measures agreed upon to resolve the matter.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.