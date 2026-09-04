Government brings home remains of Ghanaian killed in alleged South Africa mob attack

The Government of Ghana has repatriated the body of a 37-year-old Ghanaian, Nash Amoonu Jailor, who was killed in an alleged mob attack in East London, South Africa, in March 2026.

The body arrived in Ghana on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. and was subsequently handed over to his family.

The repatriation was facilitated by the Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was carried out at no cost to the bereaved family.

The government covered all expenses associated with transporting Mr Jailor’s remains from South Africa to Ghana.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, conveyed the government’s condolences to the bereaved family following the return of their relative’s remains.

Mr Ablakwa also assured the family of the government’s support and urged them to remain strong as they come to terms with their loss.

The government, through the Ghanaian High Commission in Pretoria, is continuing to seek a swift investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Jailor’s death.

It is also calling for justice to be served, as efforts continue to establish the circumstances that led to the alleged mob attack and the death of the Ghanaian national.

The development highlights the government’s continued engagement on cases involving Ghanaian citizens who encounter serious difficulties or lose their lives while abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through Ghana’s diplomatic missions, is expected to continue monitoring the matter and engaging the relevant South African authorities on the investigation.

The Government of Ghana has reiterated its commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of Ghanaian citizens living, working or travelling outside the country.

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