41 more Ghanaians return home from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

The Government of Ghana has evacuated 41 more Ghanaians affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The latest group arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, September 2, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of Ghanaians affected by the attacks.

The returnees were welcomed at the Accra International Airport by Ambassador Alexander Grant Ntrakwa, Head of the Delivery Unit, together with Directors from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Health Service, Port Health Authority, Ghana Red Cross Society and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Ambassador Ntrakwa welcomed the evacuees and assured them of the government’s continued commitment to their welfare, safety and successful reintegration into their communities.

He encouraged the returnees to remain hopeful as they begin a new chapter of their lives, urging them to use their skills, experiences and knowledge productively to rebuild their lives and contribute to national development.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to working with relevant institutions and stakeholders to facilitate their reintegration, adding that measures had been put in place to support the evacuees as they settle back into their communities.

The returnees, on their part, expressed appreciation to the government for prioritising their safety and welfare and facilitating their safe return to Ghana.

They also thanked the government for the support extended to them throughout the evacuation process.

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