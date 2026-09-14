Absa Bank named winner of Bancassurance Leadership Award at 2026 Ghana Insurance Awards

Absa Bank Ghana LTD has been recognised as the winner of the Bancassurance Leadership Award 2026 at the Ghana Insurance Awards, honouring the bank’s efforts in delivering integrated financial protection to individuals and businesses across Ghana.

The award reflects Absa’s work to expand access to life and general insurance products through its longstanding partnerships with Enterprise Life and Hollard Insurance.

Kobla Nyaletey, Executive Director for Private, Personal and Business Banking at Absa Bank Ghana LTD, said: “This award is an endorsement of the work our teams and our partners have done to make insurance accessible, relevant and embedded in everyday banking experiences.”

Absa’s Bancassurance model provides access to life, health, education, motor and home insurance through its branch network and digital platforms.

The bank continues its strategic efforts to increase insurance adoption and strengthen customers’ financial resilience.

The Ghana Insurance Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the insurance industry.

The Bancassurance Leadership Award is presented annually to a financial institution that demonstrates leadership in product delivery, customer reach and industry impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.