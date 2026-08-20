Absa supports €456m financing for Genser Energy’s next phase of growth

Audio By Carbonatix
Absa has participated as one of the arrangers of a €456 million term and revolving credit facilities package for Genser Energy Investments LLC, a leading integrated energy company in West Africa.
The transaction was arranged by Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division, in collaboration with two other banks.
The funds will provide working capital to support Genser Energy’s ongoing engineering, procurement and construction projects, strengthen the company’s balance sheet and provide additional financial flexibility to support its strategic priorities and continued growth.
The financing strengthens Genser Energy’s financial platform while supporting continued investment in strategic energy infrastructure, operational expansion and new growth opportunities across West Africa.
It builds on Genser Energy Ghana’s $428 million corporate refinancing and Genser Energy d’Ivoire SA’s €200 million equipment loan facility completed in 2025.
Commenting on the significance of the transaction, Edward Nartey Botchway, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana LTD, said: “Genser Energy’s €456 million financing demonstrates what African financial institutions can achieve by combining capital, expertise and regional reach.
"Our participation demonstrates Absa’s capacity to connect clients to financing solutions for complex, large-scale projects that can advance industrial growth and economic development across Africa.”
Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, Managing Executive, Corporate and Investment Banking, Absa Bank Ghana LTD, said, “We are pleased for this opportunity to support Genser Energy’s strategic priorities and regional ambitions.
"We remain committed to helping businesses secure the financing required to deliver complex, large-scale projects that support industrial growth and Africa’s long-term economic development.”
“Since day one, Genser has taken a long-term approach to building energy infrastructure across West Africa," said Baafour Asiamah-Adjei, CEO of Genser Energy.
“This financing reflects the confidence our financial partners continue to place in that vision, and we are grateful for the support of Rand Merchant Bank, Absa and Standard Bank.
"As we continue to grow, our focus remains unchanged: investing in large-scale infrastructure that delivers reliable energy, supports industry and creates long-term value for the countries and communities we serve.”
The financing follows Genser Energy’s successful strategic shareholder transition, announced in July 2026, and supports the company as it enters its next phase of growth.
Genser Energy expects to commission its Gas Conditioning Plant and the Takoradi Natural Gas Liquids Export Terminal later in 2026.
The financing provides additional flexibility to support continued investment in Ghana and to advance the company’s expansion into Côte d’Ivoire and other strategic West African markets.
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