Cyanide, unregistered cigarettes hidden under bags of millet, soya beans in major highway bust in Techiman

A coordinated intelligence-led operation along the Kintampo-Techiman highway has exposed a dangerous smuggling syndicate that used food items to conceal toxic industrial chemicals and thousands of sticks of unregistered cigarettes.

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), working together with the Police Intelligence Department (PID), intercepted a Hyundai truck with registration number UE 819-26 at the Tanoboase toll booth—uncovering a haul that has sent shockwaves through the security establishment.

Food items used as decoy

At first glance, the vehicle appeared to be carrying a routine consignment of foodstuff. However, a meticulous search revealed that the food items were deliberately stacked to shield an illicit cargo.

According to details gathered by Joy News, officers found the following items hidden in the truck:

· 321 boxes of unregistered cigarettes, including popular brands such as ORIS, Royals, and Gold Seal.

· 100 containers of Sodium Cyanide—a highly lethal industrial poison.

· 12 bags of soya beans

· 21 bags of millet

· 39 bags of groundnut husks

The presence of the foodstuff, investigators believe, was a calculated tactic to evade detection by security checkpoints along the major highway.

"A worrying situation"—NACOC speaks

Confirming the incident to JoyNews, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Narcotics Control Commission, ANCO Grace Broma Okweesi, described the interception as a significant breakthrough, but raised grave concerns about the packaging arrangement.

"The vehicle is currently with the Police Department assisting with investigations," he stated.

"The worrying situation has to do with the way the unlicensed items were found shielded with food items. This definitely has an effect on the health of the people."

She stressed that mixing toxic substances like Sodium Cyanide with consumable goods creates a severe risk of cross-contamination, which could have catastrophic consequences had the truck slipped past security.

Public health alert

Sodium Cyanide is a fast-acting, deadly chemical commonly used in illegal mining (galamsey) and various industrial processes. Ingesting even trace amounts can be fatal. Health experts warn that storing such a poison in proximity to food items, especially porous commodities like millet and soya beans, poses a silent but lethal threat to unsuspecting consumers.

The Narcotics Control Commission has reiterated its commitment to dismantling smuggling networks that endanger public safety, and has urged citizens to report suspicious cargo movements in their communities.

Investigations ongoing

The driver and suspected accomplices are currently in police custody, assisting with intensive inquiries. Security agencies are now working to establish the origin of the unregistered cigarettes, the source of the Sodium Cyanide, and the intended final destination of the dangerous cargo.

Authorities have also hinted that the operation could lead to further arrests as they trace the broader supply chain behind this illicit enterprise.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.