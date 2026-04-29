Assin North Blue Water Guard team appeals for logistics to combat galamsey

The Blue Water Guard team in the Assin North District has issued an urgent plea to the government for logistical reinforcement to strengthen its fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

Operational Challenges

According to a spokesperson for the team, Richard Amoh, the lack of basic aquatic transport, particularly boats and canoes, has severely affected their ability to monitor local waterways. Despite their mandate to patrol and protect vital water bodies, they are currently unable to access areas where illegal activities are most prevalent.

Illegal miners have reportedly taken control of several critical water sources, including the River Pra and the River Offin.

Impact On The Community

Environmental degradation has sparked concern among residents, many of whom depend on these rivers for their daily livelihoods. Speaking to Adom News, residents raised the following concerns:

Water Contamination: Heavy pollution of the Pra and Offin rivers has made the water unsafe for domestic use and farming.

Heavy pollution of the Pra and Offin rivers has made the water unsafe for domestic use and farming. Economic Loss: Farmers and fisherfolk in the Assin North District report declining productivity due to galamsey activities.

Farmers and fisherfolk in the Assin North District report declining productivity due to galamsey activities. Safety Risks: Deep abandoned pits and aggressive illegal mining operations have created fear within affected communities.

The team and residents are calling on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and relevant security agencies to intervene by providing the necessary equipment to help reclaim and protect the district’s natural resources.

Illegal miners have reportedly taken control of several critical water sources, including the River Pra and the River Offin.

Impact On The Community

Environmental degradation has sparked concern among residents, many of whom depend on these rivers for their daily livelihoods. Speaking to Adom News, residents raised the following concerns:

Water Contamination: Heavy pollution of the Pra and Offin rivers has made the water unsafe for domestic use and farming.

Heavy pollution of the Pra and Offin rivers has made the water unsafe for domestic use and farming. Economic Loss: Farmers and fisherfolk in the Assin North District report declining productivity due to galamsey activities.

Farmers and fisherfolk in the Assin North District report declining productivity due to galamsey activities. Safety Risks: Deep abandoned pits and aggressive illegal mining operations have created fear within affected communities.

The team and residents are calling on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and relevant security agencies to intervene by providing the necessary equipment to help reclaim and protect the district’s natural resources.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.