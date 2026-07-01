Three arrested over alleged human trafficking and forced prostitution

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested three people for allegedly trafficking young women and forcing them into prostitution at Gbane, a mining community in the Talensi District.

The suspects have been identified as Peace Agbede, Favour Sunday Udo and Faith Levy. They are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned before court.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the main suspect, Peace Agbede, lured one of the victims from Nigeria to Ghana under the pretext of helping her pursue a career in the Ghanaian film industry.

The police said the suspect convinced the victim to travel to Ghana after promising to help her join the movie industry because of her beauty.

However, upon arriving in Ghana, the promise was never fulfilled.

Instead, investigators said the victim was taken to the mining community of Gbane-Tongo, where she was allegedly forced into prostitution.

According to the police, the victim was required to pay GH₵400 every day to her alleged trafficker.

"The victim is made to pay Four Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵400.00) a day to her madam, suspect Peace Agbede," the police said.

Investigators further revealed that the victim became pregnant while in the suspected trafficking operation and gave birth on June 26, 2026.

The police alleged that shortly after the birth, Peace Agbede and her alleged accomplice, Favour Sunday Udo, visited the victim and attempted to persuade her to sell the newborn baby.

According to the police, the suspects tried to convince the mother to sell the child to an interested buyer for GHC20,000.

The police also carried out a search in the room of Peace Agbede, where they recovered six sales record books bearing the names Esther, Mary, Bright, and Silver, as well as 265 unused condoms.

During the operation, officers rescued four female victims aged between 18 and 20 years.

The rescued women are expected to receive the necessary support as investigations continue.

The Upper East Regional Police Command said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be put before the court to face the appropriate charges.

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