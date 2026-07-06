HAWA Project Manager calls for climate-responsive humanitarian systems as extreme weather intensifies

Project Manager of the “Preparedness for Humanitarian Assistance and Peacebuilding in West Africa” (HAWA) programme, Sophia Stanger

The Project Manager of the “Preparedness for Humanitarian Assistance and Peacebuilding in West Africa” (HAWA) programme, Sophia Stanger, has called for stronger climate-responsive humanitarian systems and deeper regional collaboration, warning that extreme weather events are becoming the “new normal” across both Europe and West Africa.

Addressing participants at the HAWA Core Course 2026 at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra on Monday, July 6, she emphasised that the programme is designed not only as a training initiative but as a long-term platform for strengthening resilience, peacebuilding, and humanitarian preparedness across the region.

Stanger explained that HAWA—short for Preparedness for Humanitarian Assistance and Peacebuilding in West Africa—has been running for over a decade and is now entering its fifth phase, a new four-year cycle jointly implemented by three main partners.

These include the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), CARE Austria and CARE International in Ghana, and the Austrian Centre for Peace (ACP).

She described the collaboration as one built on complementary strengths, with each institution contributing distinct expertise to a shared goal of strengthening the humanitarian-development-peace (HDP) nexus in West Africa.

According to her, KAIPTC provides leadership in peace and security training, CARE focuses on humanitarian and development programming with an emphasis on women and girls, while the Austrian Centre for Peace contributes expertise in mediation, dialogue, research, and capacity building in conflict-affected contexts.

Stanger stressed that the HAWA programme should not be viewed as a short-term training exercise, but rather as a continuous process of capacity development and regional engagement.

She noted that participants’ engagement in the Core Course marks only the beginning of a longer journey that extends far beyond the classroom.

“This journey does not end in two weeks. In fact, the real impact of this course begins when you return to your institutions, your communities, and your areas of engagement,” she said.

She added that the programme includes specialised courses, Training of Trainers (ToTs), field activities in border regions across Ghana, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, as well as an active alumni platform to sustain collaboration and knowledge exchange.

She drew attention to contrasting climate emergencies in Austria and West Africa to highlight the global scale of environmental disruption.

Stanger revealed that while Austria had recently experienced a severe heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40°C—resulting in fatalities, transport disruption and infrastructure damage—West Africa has been grappling with devastating floods and rainfall-induced emergencies.

“In Ghana, as in many West African coastal countries, the situation is the opposite: severe rains and flooding have caused emergencies, resulting in the loss of lives, homes, and livelihoods,” she said.

She noted that even the timing of the course had been uncertain due to heavy rains in Ghana, highligthing the very challenges the programme seeks to address.

“These events underscore the importance of the HAWA Core Course,” she added, stressing the need for preparedness even in difficult and unpredictable conditions.

Stanger warned that such extreme weather patterns are no longer isolated incidents but are increasingly becoming a permanent feature of global climate conditions.

She said the humanitarian sector must adapt to this reality by integrating environmental and climate considerations into all aspects of planning and response.

“This is why we have revised the HAWA Core Course curriculum this year to better integrate climate and environmental components,” she explained.

According to her, the rising number of applications for the course reflects growing demand for training that addresses the intersection of climate change, security and humanitarian response.

While highlighting the importance of structured learning, Stanger emphasised that the effectiveness of the programme depends on participant engagement and real-world experience.

She urged participants to actively contribute to discussions by sharing their professional insights, local knowledge and field realities.

“The HAWA Core Course should not exist in an ivory tower of theory, but rather be rooted in the realities that shape our world today,” she said.

Stanger expressed gratitude to the Austrian Development Agency and the Austrian Ministry of Defence for their financial support, describing them as key enablers of the programme’s continued success.

She also acknowledged the contributions of KAIPTC and CARE International, noting that the initiative is only possible through strong institutional collaboration.

In particular, she praised Course Director Princella Godzi for her leadership in organising the programme, as well as Course Assistant Affiba Arthur Elizabeth Kodjo for her support in delivering the course.

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