Education ministry, GES must act decisively to curb rising student indiscipline – Tuah-Yeboah

Fmr. Deputy AG, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to introduce stronger measures to address what he described as the growing problem of indiscipline among students in Ghana’s schools.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 20, during a discussion on student safety and discipline, Mr Tuah-Yeboah expressed concern about recent incidents of student unrest, saying educational authorities must take urgent steps to prevent further deterioration in discipline across the country’s schools.

According to him, the nature of student protests has changed significantly over the years, with some demonstrations now characterised by violence and the destruction of school property.

He stressed that such developments should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and education administrators to strengthen disciplinary frameworks and ensure that students respect school regulations.

“The GES and the Ministry of Education will have to put in a lot of measures in place to ensure that the growing student indiscipline is curbed. During our days, we used to go on demonstrations with singing, but these days students go on protest with drums, and they want to burn school properties and whatnot,” Mr Tuah-Yeboah stated.

He maintained that restoring discipline within educational institutions requires a coordinated effort involving school authorities, parents and government agencies, adding that the Ministry of Education and the GES must lead the process by implementing policies that promote responsible behaviour while safeguarding the safety of students, teachers and school property.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.