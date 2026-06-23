Education Ministry orders probe into viral student assault video

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has been directed to investigate a viral video showing a student assaulting another student.
In a statement, the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, confirmed that the video had come to the attention of the Ministry and was immediately forwarded to the GES leadership for action.
"The attached viral video of a student assaulting another student has come to the attention of the Ministry. I've since forwarded it to the Director General of GES for action," he stated.
Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Education, he assured that acts of lawlessness and indiscipline in Ghana's educational system will not be tolerated, adding emphatically: "Indiscipline will be punished".
The video, which has been circulated widely on social media, shows a student repeatedly attacking a fellow student in the presence of others who appear to be seated and watching the incident unfold. Despite attempts by the victim to move away, the assault reportedly continued while bystanders failed to intervene.
The GES is expected to investigate the incident, identify the student involved, and apply appropriate sanctions in line with its code of conduct. Authorities have assured the public that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate disciplinary measures taken against those found culpable.
The incident has reignited discussions on student discipline, school safety, and the enforcement of behavioural standards within Ghana's education system.
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