One dead, six rescued after canoe accident on Volta Lake at Yeji

Audio By Carbonatix
One person has died after a canoe accident on the Volta Lake at Isaka Kura, a suburb of Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.
The incident occurred on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at about 11:30 a.m. along the Isaka Kura-Tonka-Yeji route.
The canoe was carrying six people, including the operator, as well as a tricycle and a cow, when the accident occurred.
The canoe operator, identified as Promise, told Adom News that the group had set off from Isaka Kura towards Tonka and Yeji when the cow suddenly began struggling inside the canoe.
He said the development frightened two of the passengers, causing them to jump into the lake.
One of them, identified as 21-year-old Mathias Kpodovia, drowned in the incident.
Promise said he immediately alerted community members, who formed a search team to look for the missing passenger.
After several hours of searching, the body of Mathias Kpodovia was retrieved from the lake.
The body has since been conveyed to Matthias Hospital by the police for further investigation.
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