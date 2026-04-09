9 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Volta Lake

At least nine people have died and two others are missing, following a boat accident on the Volta Lake in East Gonja district.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, between Sikakope and Mataiko, along the route from Yeji to Congo.

The boat, carrying 14 passengers, reportedly capsized due to bad weather conditions.

Of the 14 people onboard, seven have died—two women and five children—while five males were rescued.

Rescue teams have recovered seven of the bodies, with one woman and one child still missing.

According to the incident report, none of the passengers were wearing life jackets at the time of the accident.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with local emergency services working to locate the remaining victims.

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