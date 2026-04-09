9 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Volta Lake

Audio By Carbonatix
At least nine people have died and two others are missing, following a boat accident on the Volta Lake in East Gonja district.
The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, between Sikakope and Mataiko, along the route from Yeji to Congo.
The boat, carrying 14 passengers, reportedly capsized due to bad weather conditions.
Of the 14 people onboard, seven have died—two women and five children—while five males were rescued.
Rescue teams have recovered seven of the bodies, with one woman and one child still missing.
According to the incident report, none of the passengers were wearing life jackets at the time of the accident.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with local emergency services working to locate the remaining victims.
Latest Stories
-
Netherlands Fire Chief in Ghana to support fire safety reforms and market fire prevention efforts
40 minutes
-
Mason goes on remand for stealing
43 minutes
-
Gov’t cuts fuel taxes, deploys buses to curb impact of rising fuel prices
1 hour
-
Interior Minister calls for intelligence-driven strategy as Ghana strengthens counter-terrorism efforts
1 hour
-
Adenta Circuit Court remands Pastor William Gyimah over viral threats against Vice President
2 hours
-
“We’ve implemented changes to prevent a repeat of the AFCON final” – CAF President Motsepe
2 hours
-
Gov’t orders deployment of Metro Mass buses to cushion commuters amid fuel price hike
3 hours
-
Key Indian state polls begin in test for Modi’s party
3 hours
-
Playback: Gomoa Easter Carnival in photos
3 hours
-
Gov’t orders removal of fuel taxes to ease pump price hikes
3 hours
-
“Whatever the decision of CAS, we will respect it” – CAF President Motsepe after AFCON final meetings in Morocco
4 hours
-
Emma Ankrah: When waiting becomes part of treatment – Reflections on hospital care
4 hours
-
Ghana urges travellers to prepare for new EU border system roll-out
4 hours
-
Mahama enforces fuel coupon ban for ministers as cabinet moves to slash fuel taxes
4 hours
-
Task force probes strange fish deaths in Tema
4 hours