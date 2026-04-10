Volta Lake accident highlights lax safety regulations — Savannah Regional Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Be-Awuribe, has raised serious concerns over what he says is the lax enforcement of safety regulations on inland water transport.
His comment follows the tragic boat accident on the Volta Lake on Thursday that claimed nine lives, including children. Seven of the bodies were retrieved, with the remaining two still missing as at the time of filing this report.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, the Minister highlighted unsafe passenger behaviour and gaps in regulatory oversight as key factors contributing to the death tolls.
“Many people, because they are used to plying the route, feel comfortable travelling without wearing life jackets. Some even carry life jackets in the boat but refuse to wear them. Others simply do not understand the importance of wearing life jackets,” he stated.
Mr. Be-Awuribe also warned that some boat operators continue to operate from unapproved locations, ferrying passengers without the knowledge of authorities at river ports.
“Some of these operators are unknown to the authorities and move passengers from one point to another without oversight. There has been a level of laxity in enforcement, and this is something we must address as a nation and as a region,” he said.
The Minister assured that authorities would take urgent steps to strengthen safety regulations, including stricter enforcement of life jacket rules, closer monitoring of boat operators, and increased public education on water safety.
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