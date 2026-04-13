Bawumia mourns former Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Braimah

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President and 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Savannah Regional Minister and ex-Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Salifu Braimah.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 11, Dr Bawumia described the late Braimah as a committed member of the NPP who played a significant role in the party's growth and development over the years. He noted that the deceased remained a dedicated stalwart until his passing.
“I have received with sadness the news of the passing of Salifu Braimah, former Savannah Regional Minister and former MP for Salaga South Constituency.
Until his death, Salifu Braimah was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) and contributed significantly to the party's development,” he stated.
Dr Bawumia extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends, the Salaga South Constituency, and the Savannah Region branch of the party.
“On behalf of myself and the New Patriotic Party, I extend our condolences to his family, friends, the Salaga South Constituency, and the Savannah Region of the NPP. May Allah accept his honourable soul and grant him Jannah,” he added.
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