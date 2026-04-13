National

Bawumia mourns former Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Braimah

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  13 April 2026 5:43am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Vice President and 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Savannah Regional Minister and ex-Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Salifu Braimah.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, April 11, Dr Bawumia described the late Braimah as a committed member of the NPP who played a significant role in the party's growth and development over the years. He noted that the deceased remained a dedicated stalwart until his passing.

“I have received with sadness the news of the passing of Salifu Braimah, former Savannah Regional Minister and former MP for Salaga South Constituency.

Until his death, Salifu Braimah was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) and contributed significantly to the party's development,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends, the Salaga South Constituency, and the Savannah Region branch of the party.

“On behalf of myself and the New Patriotic Party, I extend our condolences to his family, friends, the Salaga South Constituency, and the Savannah Region of the NPP. May Allah accept his honourable soul and grant him Jannah,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group