24-hour Economy Secretariat, COA forge blue economy partnership to transform Volta Lake aquaculture sector

The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat (24H+) has partnered with the Chamber of Aquaculture (COA) to launch a major initiative aimed at positioning Ghana’s aquaculture sector as a key driver of industrial growth and export expansion under the 24-hour economy agenda.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishes a collaborative framework to develop the Volta River System into a hub for sustainable aquaculture production, value addition, and market development.

According to the Chamber of Aquaculture, this collaboration aligns with the policy direction of the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, which prioritizes the sustainable development of the Volta Lake as a cornerstone of the sector’s transformation.

At the heart of the initiative are two complementary structures designed to create a complete value chain ecosystem: the Volta Lake Blue Economy Aquaculture Park (VLBEAP), envisaged as an integrated hub encompassing production, hatcheries, feed supply, processing, cold storage, logistics, and market access. The park is intended to serve as a central destination for aquaculture enterprises, providing the infrastructure required to scale operations efficiently.

Alongside this, the Blue Food Innovation Hub (BFIH) will focus on enterprise incubation, workforce development, and applied research. The Hub is intended to function as a pipeline for talent, technology, and businesses, preparing them for deployment within the aquaculture park and the broader sector.

Driving Exports and Economic Growth

Presidential Adviser on the 24 Hour Secretariat Goosie Tanoh noted that Volta Lake aquaculture can grow rapidly to meet Ghana’s domestic fish requirement and establish a vibrant sustainable export hub.

“We appreciate the partnership with the COA to develop the immense potential the Volta Lake holds, and we invite others - cooperatives and companies, financiers, development partners, and citizens to align with us and COA to transform the aquaculture industry,” he said

Dr. Henry Anim Somuah, Chairman of the Chamber of Aquaculture, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the programme.

“This partnership represents a defining moment for Ghana’s aquaculture sector. By integrating infrastructure, innovation, and enterprise development, we are building a complete ecosystem that will unlock the full potential of the Volta Lake and position aquaculture as a major driver of jobs, industrial growth, and export competitiveness,” he said.

Inclusive Growth and Sustainability

The programme will also promote cooperative enterprise models, value addition, and market access initiatives designed to benefit a broad range of stakeholders across the value chain.

Both parties have committed to upholding high standards of environmental stewardship and social inclusion, ensuring that communities around the Volta Lake share in the benefits of development.

According to the Chamber of Aquaculture, the partnership marks a significant step in Ghana’s efforts to harness its inland water resources for economic transformation. By combining infrastructure development with innovation and enterprise support, the initiative aims to generate jobs, foster industrial growth, and expand non-traditional export earnings.

The MoU establishes a framework for ongoing coordination between the two institutions, with a Joint Coordination Committee to oversee preparatory activities and stakeholder engagement.

Both 24H+ and COA aim to generate employment, foster industrial growth, and expand Ghana’s non-traditional export earnings. The 24-hour operational framework will ensure aquaculture products meet international demand with consistency and high quality. This MoU marks a critical step in solidifying aquaculture as a cornerstone of Ghana’s industrial transformation, turning the country’s blue economy potential into tangible economic

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