More than a dozen horses killed in New York barn fire

At least 17 horses died in an early morning barn fire in the upstate New York city of Saratoga Springs - widely considered the mecca of American horse racing, officials have confirmed.

Saratoga fire officials said the blaze erupted at the Saratoga Casino Hotel harness racing track at about 02:30 local time (07:30 BST) on Tuesday, destroying a barn that housed up to 18 horses.

One horse escaped the barn with "minor injuries". No human injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"This is a sobering day in our industry, a horseperson's worst nightmare," the Saratoga Harness Horseperson's Association said in a statement.

Employees were just arriving to feed the horses and clean their stalls when they spotted the fire, according to a fundraising page set up for the affected horsemen. The blaze spread "too fast and too quicky", the page states.

More than $50,000 (£37,000) had already been raised by Tuesday afternoon for those who lost their horses, stables and livelihood.

The horses belonged to two trainers who stabled their horses in the barn, according to Saratoga Casino Hotel. Trainer Robyn Mangiardi lost 11 horses and trainer Timothy Benson lost six.

Horses in neighbouring barns were quickly evacuated, the hotel said. Some 350 animals are typically housed in the backstretch.

"The loss suffered today is heartbreaking for our racing community," Sam Gerrity, chief executive officer of the hotel, said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the security personnel, first responders, and racing staff whose swift actions helped protect the horses and people in the surrounding barns."

Saratoga Casino Hotel will hold a memorial service for the lost horses, with details to be announced at a later date.

Races at the hotel were cancelled for the rest of the day on Tuesday.

The Saratoga Casino Hotel is home to live harness racing that takes place on a historic half-mile track. Guests can watch and wager on the races.

"This tragic loss is a reminder this can happen anywhere," Sarah Burger, a city supervisor and lawyer for the Saratoga Harness Horsepersons Association, said in a statement. "We must work to learn the cause and do everything in our power to ensure this does not happen again."

Saratoga Springs has been synonymous with horse racing since the 1840s and has grown into one of the premier racing destinations in the US.

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