Bella Agyeman’s film screens at New York festival

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Ghanaian producer Bella Agyeman took a major step onto the global stage in July 2026 when her film was officially screened at the Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) in New York.
The festival, one of the longest-running independent film events in the United States, brings together filmmakers from around the world and celebrates diverse storytelling.
Representing Alleb Productions Ltd, which she founded, Agyeman joined filmmakers from multiple countries in showcasing work that demonstrated compelling stories can travel far beyond where they begin. What started as a dream in Ghana was received by international audiences on the big screen in New York.
The screening drew a positive response from audiences, fellow filmmakers and industry professionals. It also created networking opportunities and sparked conversations about the growing presence of Ghanaian cinema on the global stage.
For Alleb Productions, the milestone went beyond a single screening.
‘This reinforced our vision: to create authentic African stories that resonate with audiences everywhere,’ Bella Agyeman said.
She said the experience affirmed that Ghanaian storytellers have a place in the global film industry and that, with the right support, African stories can continue to captivate audiences worldwide.
Founded in 1997, the Long Island International Film Expo is recognised for showcasing independent films from emerging and established filmmakers, providing a platform for international creative exchange.
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