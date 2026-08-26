TrafficTech to issue court notices to speeding motorists based on camera evidence — Police

The Ghana Police Service says motorists caught exceeding prescribed speed limits under its planned TrafficTech system could be issued court notices based on evidence captured by automated devices.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alexander Kwaku Obeng said the system would use cameras and other technological devices to detect and document road traffic offences.

“We hope to issue court notices to those who may be violating speed limits in their vehicles,” he said in an interview on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 26.

ACP Obeng explained that the initiative was supported by Regulation 242 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2519), which provides for automated road traffic offences and fines.

“The police are required to deploy traffic devices that are technological. Those hardware devices, including cameras and other devices, whether they are independently working on their own, handheld, left on tripods or mounted permanently on poles,” he stated.

According to him, the system will particularly target motorists who exceed speed limits in school zones, densely populated areas, highways and motorways.

He disclosed that the necessary hardware and software had been procured and were being tested, while a back-office system had also been established to facilitate enforcement.

“That capability has been procured and is being tested, with the back office built, the hardware ready and the software application that will run on this police technology also available,” ACP Obeng said.

He added that the Ministry of Transport, supported by agencies within the road safety management sub-sector, would lead the certification process before the technology becomes fully operational.

ACP Obeng said evidence captured by the devices would enable the police to pursue vehicle owners and drivers without necessarily stopping them and taking them to police stations.

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