TrafficTech to issue court notices to speeding motorists based on camera evidence — Police

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service says motorists caught exceeding prescribed speed limits under its planned TrafficTech system could be issued court notices based on evidence captured by automated devices.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alexander Kwaku Obeng said the system would use cameras and other technological devices to detect and document road traffic offences.
“We hope to issue court notices to those who may be violating speed limits in their vehicles,” he said in an interview on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 26.
ACP Obeng explained that the initiative was supported by Regulation 242 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2519), which provides for automated road traffic offences and fines.
“The police are required to deploy traffic devices that are technological. Those hardware devices, including cameras and other devices, whether they are independently working on their own, handheld, left on tripods or mounted permanently on poles,” he stated.
According to him, the system will particularly target motorists who exceed speed limits in school zones, densely populated areas, highways and motorways.
He disclosed that the necessary hardware and software had been procured and were being tested, while a back-office system had also been established to facilitate enforcement.
“That capability has been procured and is being tested, with the back office built, the hardware ready and the software application that will run on this police technology also available,” ACP Obeng said.
He added that the Ministry of Transport, supported by agencies within the road safety management sub-sector, would lead the certification process before the technology becomes fully operational.
ACP Obeng said evidence captured by the devices would enable the police to pursue vehicle owners and drivers without necessarily stopping them and taking them to police stations.
Latest Stories
-
What Mahama’s 10 new laws mean for cocoa farmers, workers, importers and businesses
18 minutes
-
Major underground drainage works to begin on Dr Busia Highway on September 7
21 minutes
-
Man City to make offer for £120m-rated Enzo Fernandez
21 minutes
-
Wontumi’s withdrawal won’t make significant difference to NPP chairmanship race – Asah-Asante
24 minutes
-
Chinese teens are turning to mind-numbing drugs to ‘run away from reality’
25 minutes
-
CIA chief met Russian intelligence services but not Putin, Kremlin says
25 minutes
-
Ex-head of Rwanda’s presidential guard dies in jail 12 years after his arrest
25 minutes
-
Gov’t declines MTN’s GH¢20m offer for Ghanaian victims of South Africa xenophobic attacks
26 minutes
-
Heart, hope and a steely determination: Dolly Parton’s musical legacy
26 minutes
-
Man City complete £86m Bouaddi signing from Lille
26 minutes
-
Two unvaccinated people die of measles in Pennsylvania
26 minutes
-
Seventeen dead and hundreds unaccounted for as flash flood hits Nepal-Tibet border
27 minutes
-
Prince Harry and Meghan to arrive in UK today
28 minutes
-
Dolly Parton was the one thing most Americans could agree on
28 minutes
-
As Ukraine hits Russia’s refineries, Russia targets Ukraine’s petrol pumps
28 minutes