TrafficTech cameras to target motorists speeding above 50km/h in school zones — Police

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that TrafficTech cameras and other technological devices will be deployed to detect motorists who exceed speed limits in school zones and densely populated areas.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alexander Kwaku Obeng said the initiative would strengthen enforcement and address dangerous driving practices that contribute to preventable road crashes.

He said the system would target offences including “excessive speed above the limits of certain instances, above 50 kilometres per hour in school zone areas and above 50 kilometres per hour in built-up, crowded areas”.

ACP Obeng, who disclosed this on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 26, added that the technology would also monitor speeding on highways, roads connecting communities and motorways, where some drivers exceed the prescribed limits and endanger other road users.

“The police are required to deploy traffic devices that are technological. Those hardware devices include cameras and other devices, whether they are independently working on their own, handheld, left on tripods or mounted permanently on poles,” he explained.

According to him, the required equipment has been procured and is currently being tested, while the software and back-office infrastructure needed to operate the system are also ready.

“That capability has been procured and is being tested, with the back office built, the hardware ready and the software application that will run on this police technology also available,” he said.

ACP Obeng indicated that the Ministry of Transport, supported by agencies within the road safety management sub-sector, would oversee the certification process ahead of the system’s rollout.

He said evidence collected through the devices would allow the police to take action against vehicle owners and drivers, including issuing court notices to those found to have violated speed limits.

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