PURC intervention restores power to Abofour-Dumasua community

Audio By Carbonatix
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says its intervention has led to the restoration of electricity supply to residents of Abofour-Dumasua in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
The community had been without power for several weeks after a faulty 200KVA transformer serving the area developed a fault in the first week of August.
Residents subsequently lodged a complaint with the PURC’s Bono East Regional Office over the prolonged outage and delays in replacing the transformer.
Following the complaint, the Commission visited the community to engage residents and assure them of efforts to resolve the problem.
It also engaged the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and urged the utility provider to expedite the replacement of the faulty transformer.
The delay had been attributed to a transportation challenge encountered by NEDCo, leaving residents without electricity for weeks.
On Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the PURC accompanied NEDCo to the community to supervise the replacement of the faulty transformer.
Electricity supply was subsequently restored to the community.
The Commission thanked residents for their patience and understanding during the period of the outage.
The residents, in turn, expressed appreciation to the PURC for its intervention and efforts to restore power to the community.
Latest Stories
-
NSMQ 2026: Mfantsiman Girls’ back in the quarter-finals after 10 years, snatches spot from St. James
2 minutes
-
Education Ministry to amend law to restore faith-based representation on GES Council
6 minutes
-
Teacher unions demand automatic salary placement for newly promoted teachers
7 minutes
-
Asawase fire: NADMO stops victims from rebuilding burnt homes
8 minutes
-
SYPALA 2026: ‘Anti-corruption without enforcement is meaningless’ — Senanu
30 minutes
-
ICT, afternoon court sittings can help clear case backlog – Supreme Court nominee
30 minutes
-
Beyond the GH¢500bn Target: The silent workforce blind spots in Ghana’s AI strategy (Part I)
37 minutes
-
Nigeria Football Federation members resign, statement says
38 minutes
-
Ghana Immigration Service intensifies education on exploitation, abuse and trafficking in Aflao
1 hour
-
Supreme Court should have no cap on number of judges – Anthony Forson Jnr
1 hour
-
African journalists urged to frame, tell African stories positively
1 hour
-
Poor treatment of public servants affects quality of service – Former Civil Service chief
1 hour
-
Suspects detained beyond 48 hours can sue police for redress – Justice Amoako Asante
1 hour
-
Convicted Bosnian Serb war criminal Mladić dies aged 84
1 hour
-
Ga Mantse boosts Sacred Crown Awards, names Princess Duncan as CEO to drive global push
1 hour