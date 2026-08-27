PURC intervention restores power to Abofour-Dumasua community

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says its intervention has led to the restoration of electricity supply to residents of Abofour-Dumasua in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The community had been without power for several weeks after a faulty 200KVA transformer serving the area developed a fault in the first week of August.

Residents subsequently lodged a complaint with the PURC’s Bono East Regional Office over the prolonged outage and delays in replacing the transformer.

Following the complaint, the Commission visited the community to engage residents and assure them of efforts to resolve the problem.

It also engaged the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and urged the utility provider to expedite the replacement of the faulty transformer.

The delay had been attributed to a transportation challenge encountered by NEDCo, leaving residents without electricity for weeks.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the PURC accompanied NEDCo to the community to supervise the replacement of the faulty transformer.

Electricity supply was subsequently restored to the community.

The Commission thanked residents for their patience and understanding during the period of the outage.

The residents, in turn, expressed appreciation to the PURC for its intervention and efforts to restore power to the community.

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