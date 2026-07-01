Sammi Awuku slams latest utility tariff hikes amid rising cost of living

The Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Sammi Awuku, has criticised the latest increases in electricity and water tariffs, arguing that the decision will further burden Ghanaians already grappling with a rising cost of living, recent flooding and recurring power outages.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 1, Mr Awuku said the anniversary of Ghana becoming a republic should have been a moment of national celebration but had instead been overshadowed by another round of utility tariff increases.

"Today is 1st July 2026, our Republic Day – a day that symbolises our nation's freedom, resilience and self-determination," he wrote. "Yet today, instead of giving Ghanaians something to celebrate, we have been greeted with yet another increase in utility tariffs."

The opposition lawmaker described the latest adjustment as the fifth utility tariff increase since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assumed office 18 months ago.

According to Mr Awuku, electricity tariffs have been revised several times upward since 2025. He cited increases of 14.75 per cent for electricity and 4.02 per cent for water in May 2025, followed by a 2.45 per cent rise in electricity tariffs in July 2025 and a further 1.14 per cent increase in October 2025.

He further noted that electricity tariffs rose by 9.86 per cent in January 2026, while water tariffs increased by 15.92 per cent. Effective July 1, 2026, electricity tariffs have again been increased by 3.49 per cent, with water tariffs rising by 0.85 per cent.

Mr Awuku questioned the government's economic narrative, arguing that the repeated tariff adjustments contradict official claims of improving macroeconomic conditions.

"Yet this is the same government that keeps telling us inflation is down, and the cedi is stronger," he said. "If the economy is doing so well, why are the bills of ordinary Ghanaians getting heavier with almost every tariff review?"

He maintained that the true measure of economic performance lies in its impact on the daily lives of citizens rather than macroeconomic indicators.

"The market woman doesn't pay her bills with inflation figures. The barber doesn't pay his bills with exchange rate statistics," he wrote, adding that traders, artisans, teachers, entrepreneurs and households are all struggling under rising utility costs.

The Akuapim North MP also linked the latest tariff increases to other challenges confronting the country, including recent flooding and persistent electricity outages, arguing that many households and businesses are still trying to recover.

"At a time when many are dealing with the effects of floods, recurring power outages and an ever-rising cost of living, the last thing they need is another increase in electricity and water bills," he stated.

Mr Awuku accused the government of failing to deliver on its promise to ease the economic burden on Ghanaians.

"Ghanaians were promised relief. What they are experiencing instead is one increase after another. Enough is enough," he said.

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