Don’t fall for a trap to extend your stay in office – Sammi Awuku cautions Mahama

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, has cautioned President John Dramani Mahama against any attempt to extend his stay in office beyond his current term, warning that such a move could damage his political legacy.

His comments follow a suit filed at the Supreme Court by Ghanaian teacher Ganiwu Alhassan, seeking an interpretation of Article 66(2) of the 1992 Constitution, which limits a person from being elected President more than twice.

The plaintiff is asking the apex court to determine whether the provision applies strictly to two consecutive terms or whether it prevents a person who has already served two separate, non-consecutive terms from contesting again.

The case has triggered public debate, with some commentators suggesting that a favourable interpretation could open the door for President Mahama to seek another term.

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, Mr Awuku warned the President not to entertain any such possibility, describing it as a political trap that could undermine his long public service career.

“I have a funny suspicion that those behind the suits are plotting the eventual downfall of President Mahama. Mr President, they don’t wish you well. Don’t fall for this trap and don’t be persuaded to drink a cup of ‘poison’ prepared by detractors in your own party,” he wrote.

The former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) argued that any attempt to extend his stay in office could generate internal and external resistance, including from members of the President’s own party with presidential ambitions.

“Even Rawlings, the founder of your party, didn’t embark on this adventure. Remember there are people already in your party campaigning to be President. They will join hands with the opposition to NAIL you big time,” he added.

Mr Awuku urged President Mahama to protect his reputation by completing his term and leaving office peacefully.

“Retire in dignity in 2029. You don’t need endless demonstrations to end your successful political career. Have a great Friday, Mr President,” he stated.

His remarks were in response to comments by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, who suggested that regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the matter, President Mahama should be mindful of the political consequences and the motivations behind the legal challenge.

The debate comes as the Supreme Court prepares to interpret the constitutional provision on presidential term limits, a decision expected to generate significant political and legal interest.

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