Ignore the distractions – Sammi Awuku urges Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to remain resilient, focused, and undeterred as he prepares for the 2028 general elections.

The former NPP National Youth Organiser and National Organiser, Hon Sammi Awuku, said party supporters continue to rally behind Dr Bawumia and expect him to lead the party back to power.

Awuku, who has openly expressed support for Dr Bawumia following recent internal party discussions after the presidential primaries, encouraged him not to be discouraged by setbacks.

In a post shared on social media, he wrote in part:

“To my dear flagbearer, friend, and senior brother @mbawumia, Some journeys are never smooth, and some roads are written in dust and rain. Yet history remembers those who kept walking when the ground was uncertain. The same spirit that carried J.A. Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo through seasons of trial is not absent from this path."

"You are no stranger to pressure. Your resolve has always spoken quietly but firmly. And as the path unfolds, know that some remain in the margins of every storm, steady and unshaken, walking with you without noise but with conviction. Stay the course. Hold the line. Keep faith with the cause.”

He further assured Dr Bawumia of continued support from loyal party members, stressing that better days lie ahead.

“Better days lie ahead. Stay focused. Stay resilient. Keep faith with the cause,” he added.

Hon Awuku, who is widely regarded as one of Dr Bawumia’s close allies, is said to have played key roles in the Vice President’s political campaign activities within the NPP.

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