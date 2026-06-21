‘Hold the line and stay the course’ – Sammi Awuku to Bawumia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim North, Mr Samuel Awuku, has sent a powerful message of solidarity and resilience to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, urging him to remain steadfast through unfolding political trials.

In a deeply reflective social media entry, Mr Awuku, a critical strategist and former National Organiser of the NPP, asserted that great leadership is forged through adversity.

Drawing inspiration from the historical paths of the party's foundational leaders, he reminded Dr Bawumia that political turbulence is merely an inevitable part of the journey to the highest office in the land.

Addressing the flagbearer directly as a close associate and political ally, the Akuapim North lawmaker wrote:

“To my dear flagbearer, friend, and senior brother Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, some journeys are never smooth, and some roads are written in dust and rain. Yet history remembers those who kept walking when the ground was uncertain.”

Mr Awuku explicitly linked Dr Bawumia's current political endurance to the legendary fortitude displayed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the immediate past President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Both leaders famously navigated deep internal crises and external resistance before successfully steering the party to national victory.

Reassuring the flagbearer of his unshakeable internal fortitude, Mr Awuku noted that Dr Bawumia's quiet dignity remains his strongest shield against external provocations.

“The same spirit that carried J.A. Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo through seasons of trial is not absent from this path. You are no stranger to pressure. Your resolve has always spoken quietly but firmly. The statement serves as a significant public endorsement and a reminder to the rank and file of the party that Dr Bawumia's key strategists remain completely unified behind his leadership. Mr Awuku concluded his message by assuring the flagbearer that an inner circle of committed loyalists continues to stand as an unyielding bulwark behind his vision, shielding him from distractions as he prepares the party for future national assignments. “And as the path unfolds, know that there are those who remain in the margins of every storm, steady and unshaken, walking with you without noise but with conviction. Stay the course. Hold the line. Keep faith with the cause.”

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