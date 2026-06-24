Drivers block Shama–Nyankrom road over deteriorating condition, undertake self-help repairs

Audio By Carbonatix
Taxi drivers and commercial motorbike riders operating on the Shama Junction–Nyankrom road in the Western Region on Wednesday, June 24, blocked the stretch in protest over its deteriorating condition.
The action disrupted the movement of vehicles, including haulage trucks serving the Marcopolo and Twyford Keda manufacturing plants.
According to the drivers, the road has become virtually impassable due to deep potholes and persistent flooding, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.
As part of their efforts, the drivers embarked on a self-help exercise to clear choked gutters and improve water flow along affected sections of the road.
However, the exercise resulted in the road being completely blocked with parked motorbikes and vehicles, causing heavy traffic congestion and delays for commuters and motorists.
Speaking to the media, one of the drivers said poor drainage had significantly worsened the condition of the road, particularly during rainfall.
"The gutters have been choked with debris and, whenever it rains, the floodwater spills onto the road, making the situation worse. We organised ourselves to desilt the gutters so that the water can flow freely. That is why we stopped vehicles from using the road," he said.
He stressed that the action was not intended as a demonstration but rather an attempt by residents and drivers to address a longstanding problem that continues to affect their livelihoods.
"We are not demonstrating; we are only trying to solve the problem ourselves. The larger trucks can somehow manoeuvre through the road, but those of us with smaller vehicles are unable to move," he added.
The drivers have appealed to the government and relevant authorities to urgently rehabilitate the road and improve drainage infrastructure to prevent further deterioration and ease the burden on commuters and businesses operating in the area.
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