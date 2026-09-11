Events | National | Photo Story

Photos: Prospective homeowners explore housing solutions at 2nd JoyNews-Republic Bank Habitat Fair Clinic

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  11 September 2026 4:45pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Prospective homeowners and property seekers are turning up and exploring a wide range of housing solutions at the second JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair Clinic at Marina Mall in Accra.

The three-day event, which runs until Sunday, September 13, is providing prospective homeowners, property owners and industry professionals with access to businesses and experts across banking, real estate, construction, home improvement, security, renewable energy and technology.

Attendees are moving from one exhibition stand to another, interacting with exhibitors, asking questions and gathering information to guide their homeownership and construction plans.

Exhibitors are showcasing products, services and professional solutions designed to support people at different stages of banking, real estate, construction, home improvement, security, renewable energy and technology.

The fair is also providing prospective homeowners with access to expert guidance on financing, property development, construction and other services needed to own or improve a home.

The event continues through Sunday, September 13, with industry players expected to engage visitors and provide practical solutions to their housing needs.

Here are more photos:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group