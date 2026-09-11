Photos: Prospective homeowners explore housing solutions at 2nd JoyNews-Republic Bank Habitat Fair Clinic

Audio By Carbonatix
Prospective homeowners and property seekers are turning up and exploring a wide range of housing solutions at the second JoyNews–Republic Bank Habitat Fair Clinic at Marina Mall in Accra.
The three-day event, which runs until Sunday, September 13, is providing prospective homeowners, property owners and industry professionals with access to businesses and experts across banking, real estate, construction, home improvement, security, renewable energy and technology.
Attendees are moving from one exhibition stand to another, interacting with exhibitors, asking questions and gathering information to guide their homeownership and construction plans.
Exhibitors are showcasing products, services and professional solutions designed to support people at different stages of banking, real estate, construction, home improvement, security, renewable energy and technology.
The fair is also providing prospective homeowners with access to expert guidance on financing, property development, construction and other services needed to own or improve a home.
The event continues through Sunday, September 13, with industry players expected to engage visitors and provide practical solutions to their housing needs.
Here are more photos:
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